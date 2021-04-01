Framed in a schedule of other times, five o’clock in the afternoon, perhaps another classic is useful but from literature to describe better than anyone else this Espanyol-Fuenlabrada (follow the match live on AS.com). Used to measure yourself (and sometimes even to beat) with colossi of the stature of Real Madrid or Barcelona in the Brobdingnag of football, parakeets landed on the island of Lilliput in their drifting shipwreck, a Smartbank League full of threats, like the ‘giant killer’ azulón that today visits the RCDE Stadium. Although, for a Lilliputian, that creature called coronavirus That leaves two local players in the gutter. So, with permission from Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s adventures go through Second today.

Not in vain, has he recovered the Espanyol the leadership, which he will try to sustain in this final stretch, thanks to the chain eight days undefeated. Half, four, have without losing a Fuenlabrada that performs better away from Fernando Torres at home. No one would say after 4-1 Monday to Mallorca, which precisely allowed the Blue and Whites to reach the highest on the table. The merit of the team Jose Luis Oltra, and before José Ramón Sandoval, is that this season has already been able to defeat to the vermilion, to the Leganes and of tie without going any further with the parakeets.

That first round match was marked by an imprecision between Diego López and Cabrera, also protagonists in the 1-3 of the last day in Castellon, where a Spanish more associative, supportive, owner of the situation, supported by the youth squad Melendo, Melamed and especially Darder, but also by Embarba, infallible in his appointment with the assists. Although they return Pedrosa and Puado of the U21s, his starting Tuesday against the Czech Republic suggests that he probably counts Vicente Moreno with the Castalia lineup, except for one of the positives in COVID-19, which can lead to the Vadillo entrance, and an important detail: the return of Raúl de Tomás, injured against Logroñés and substitute last day.

Nor is it that everything is joys in the Fuenlabrada, as casualties keep happening in the Oltra team. That of Cristobal, this time, it will be for card accumulation. A setback for the Valencian coach. The dismissal of the Azulón conductor will be supplied by Pathé Ciss, muscle instead of touch. However, the person in charge of putting the blue magic will be a Pinchi that comes in a state of grace after score two goals against Mallorca. In addition to the Coruñés, they will repeat all of the victory against Mallorca except Sotillos, for Iribas, and Juanma, for Diéguez. ‘The Adventures of Gulliver’ begin.