The makers of this special SUV with gull-wing doors promise that it will be as fast as a Rimac Nevera.

The dragon is a particularly mythical creature, because it still causes a stir to be a large flying beast that breathes fire. Apart from some cars that you could say are a ‘dragon of a car’, the dragon isn’t really common in the car world. Drako is going to change that: not only the brand name is inspired by the dragon, the first model is also called Dragon.

Drake Motors

First of all: Drako, or ‘Drako Motors’ in full. You may know them from the Drako GTE, an electric sedan that managed to make quite a statement in 2019. However, it would already become an exclusive toy that would cost around $ 1.25 million, but in the end it didn’t even become anything at all. At least, we can find nothing more about it except for the promises made in 2019. Quite logical, because under the impressive carriage hides a Karma Revero, which in turn is the fairly old Fisker Karma. Not the kind of car that should produce even more lifts.

Dragon dragon

Compared to the GTE, Drako seems to be a lot more serious about the Drako Dragon. Let’s start by taking a look at the device. So it’s quite a hefty SUV, but everything about the exterior is designed as if it were a supercar. Gullwing doors, for example, although that is no longer supercar-exclusive since, for example, the Tesla Model X. There are also many aerodynamic things with real ‘flying buttresses’ (openings at the D-pillar) and a gaping hole in the front, which is reminiscent of a Ferrari 488 Pista. Functionally aerodynamic, that’s what Drako calls it. It would be even more functional if the car was a bit lower on its feathers, but well, SUV trend. The design comes, just like the GTE, from GranStudio led by Lowie Vermeersch (ex-Pininfarina).

Specs

Somewhere the design of the Drako Dragon has something, were it not that the undersigned does not manage to find it really beautiful. Don’t worry, the Dragon has more strings to his bow. The specs are really not from yesterday. Thanks to four clubs of electric motors on each wheel, the Dragon delivers 2,000 horsepower. That results in a sprint time of 1.9 seconds to 100. The top speed is not known, but is ‘above 200 miles per hour (320 km/h+)’. This puts the Drako Dragon directly in the list with the Evija, Roadster, Nevera and Battista, which all happen to deliver around 2,000 horsepower and all happen to take 1.9 seconds to sprint to 100. But with the refreshing aspect that this Dragon can do it with four men strong.

SUV, or not?

It must be said: for an SUV, the Drako Dragon is quite a potent thing. The weight remains relatively modest for an electric SUV at around 2,250 kg. That’s a lot, but don’t forget that a Rimac Nevera weighs 2,150 kg and that is a two-seater supercar. We also mentioned the suspension, but it can be lowered. You have three modes for this: Overland, Cruise and Tarmac. In Overland you have 32 cm ground clearance, in Cruise 21.3 cm and in Tarmac 16.3 cm. How this works is not known, we assume that you have air suspension.

To reserve

Speaking of air, is the Drako Dragon just hot air? Yes and no. At the time of writing, you can transfer five rooitjes to Drako and get the First Edition – the first 99 copies. If you only have five hundred for it, you will be placed with the rest. Both down payments are fully refundable. If the car goes into production, you still have to transfer $ 290,000 to be able to buy it at all. Okay, to answer the question: is it hot air? Based on the deposits, no. We’d like to see more before we can confirm that though, as the GTE also died a quiet, unknown death. See if the Dragon manages to get to the market.

