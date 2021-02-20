Gulfood 2021 – the leading global sourcing platform and the first live event in the food and beverage sector in nearly a year – is preparing to unveil a wealth of valuable business opportunities when it kicks off tomorrow, Sunday, at the Dubai World Trade Center with the participation of 2,500 of the most prominent food brands to shed Spotlight on new innovations in the market and seize the rapid shifts in consumer behavior patterns.

The exhibition seeks to revive the communication links between thousands of key players in the sector system, from government delegations and ministries of commerce to manufacturing companies and innovation pioneers over a five-day period, full of mega-buying deals, pioneering dialogues, rich experiences and direct cooking shows.

Emphasizing the importance of the event for the whole sector, 110 of the most prominent names in the food, beverage and business sector will participate in the exhibition, such as CEOs of the supply chain giants such as DHL and Emirates Air Cargo, and the chief marketing executives of huge global institutions such as Microsoft, Pizza Hut, PepsiCo, and CEOs of The most famous regional brands such as Majid Al Futtaim, the global Lulu Group, elite chefs with Michelin stars and the best culinary experts in the UAE to share their in-depth analyzes and opinions on the new milestones of the sector around the world.

Gulfood will lead the sector’s efforts to explore the features of the future of food and beverages, along 20 showrooms, as thousands of international buyers will be on the lookout for new product solutions that meet the changing buying habits at the start of the new year.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Gulfood Innovation Summit and Marketing Community Speaker Series will host the brightest minds and success makers in the food and beverage industry to address pressing issues such as food security, supply chain, sustainable food and focus on evolving consumer preferences.

Commenting on this topic .. Trixie Luh Mirmand, Executive Vice President of Events and Exhibitions Department at Dubai World Trade Center, said that Gulfood is a valuable platform for manufacturers, buyers and suppliers to reconnect after the challenges that the world has witnessed during the past 12 months .. The exhibition welcomes the producers and gives them the opportunity to participate. Latest industry solutions, along with industry leaders and international chefs who will provide their valuable information, making it the only commercial platform that can support the recovery of the sector in 2021 and beyond.

She explained: In addition to the Gulfood Innovation Summit, presentations and direct dialogues, the exhibition sheds light on the various areas of food and beverages and provides valuable experiences and solutions for a sector based on transformation .. And in light of the exhibition’s commitment to the most reliable and reliable safety measures, all concerned are aware of the importance of this year’s edition and the precious opportunities that will await them. .

The Gulfood 2021 exhibition will be held in the midst of strict safety and security measures, as the Dubai World Trade Center has proven its ability to secure a direct business environment that is the safest and to host world-class events in light of the application of the highest standards related to safety and hygiene procedures. Its hosting of the recently held GITEX Technology Week was the only direct event that The technology sector witnessed in 2020 the best evidence of this potential .. The event that took place last December hosted tens of thousands of local and international visitors, 96 percent of whom expressed a “safe” and “very safe” experience while attending the exhibition.

Among the many countries that realize the importance of Gulfood 2021’s presence and its great role in promoting the recovery of this sector .. Italy, which is one of the largest food producers in the world, is at the forefront of those interested in participating in Gulfood this year, and with the growing interest of the concerned authorities in the country of origin of the products, companies return Italian to the Dubai World Trade Center to highlight the quality of their local products.

Amedeo Scarpa, Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency to the country, confirmed the participation of more than 120 Italian companies in this year’s edition, to showcase a variety of flavors, recipes, ingredients and other advantages that make Italy one of the largest producers of foodstuffs in the world. Noting that Italy is the most representative country. The exhibition is among its European counterparts, as it includes more than 80,000 companies specializing in natural food products, occupying more than 16 percent of the total production area in Italy. It also represents the country of origin for the largest number of food certificates in the 27 EU countries.

Georgia is participating in the exhibition out of its keenness to take advantage of potential opportunities for its local manufacturers through a high-level trade delegation participating for the first time, which includes 14 companies specializing in fruit juices, organic vegetables, nuts, organic tea, pastries, sweets, honey, canned and pickled vegetables.

His Excellency Bata Kalandadze, Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to the country, expressed their enthusiasm to review the various organic products offered by his country during the activities of the Gulfood 2021 exhibition … indicating that their efforts will focus on the fields of organic fruits and nuts, which accounted for 5.1 percent of Georgia’s total exports with a value of US $ 3,342.14 million. In 2020, it is noteworthy that Georgia’s fruit exports have increased by 41 percent over the past year compared to 2019.

He said that 14 companies participating in the exhibition under the umbrella of the Georgian trade delegation aspire to introduce the sector to the best of Georgia’s food products and take advantage of the wide range of commercial opportunities offered by this exhibition.

The exhibition also receives new participants for the first time in the regional food sector and allows them to take advantage of the conditions resulting from the exceptional circumstances that the world went through last year, including USPA Fruit, the Ukrainian company specialized in fruit production, which is keen to seize opportunities in line with changing behavioral patterns. To consumers.

The Gulfood Innovation Summit is being held in conjunction with the exhibition over three days, providing 30 hours of valuable discussions between the leading business experts at the Dubai World Trade Center Arena between 22 and 24 February.

In view of the growing interest in food security, the summit will open its activities with a keynote speech by Her Excellency Maryam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, outlining the outlines of a food security strategy that aims to elevate the UAE’s position to the first ten ranks on the Global Food Security Index.

After Her Excellency’s speech, a session entitled “Reaching 3 Billion Consumers” will be held, which will discuss how the UAE has overcome the challenges over the past 12 months to strengthen its strategic position in the global food and beverage supply chain. The session includes two high-level interlocutors: Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding in the Middle East and Africa, Dennis Lister, Vice President of Shipping Development at Emirates Airlines, Ahmed Al-Haddad, Executive Director of Operations at DP World – UAE Region, Carlos Garcia, Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and responsible Tax services in the Middle East.

Other key sessions host prominent personalities to talk about prominent topics such as ways to develop food companies by employing social platforms such as TikTok, food waste, the retail revolution with Andrei Dvoychenkov, Managing Director of Nielsen, the Arabian Peninsula and Pakistan, the concept of the restaurant as a destination in its own right with Jose Silva, CEO of the Jumeirah Group, and others. Lots.

Gulfood will host the Marketing Community Speakers Series, in which some of the most prominent names in the sector share their innovative ideas on Monday, February 22nd .. Peter Dependentis, Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft Middle East and Africa will discuss the topic of meaningful marketing, while Beverly De Cruz, Chief Brand Officer at Pizza will discuss In the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, the issue of food and / or the launch of products digitally to meet consumer needs during / after Covid-19 .. Mustafa Shamsuddin, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia will join Maria Gideon, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Group Majid Al Futtaim to discuss the future of food marketing and advertising.

In view of the great importance of displaying product samples and handling food during the international food and beverage sector activities, the protocols in force within the Gulfood 2021 edition have been tightened in full coordination with the Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Municipality to ensure safe conditions for visitors and participants in the exhibition.

Wearing masks and respecting the principles of social distancing is mandatory during the event, as well as adopting non-contact dealings to ensure the health and safety of attendees. Registration will not be available on the event site, and pre-registration via the Internet is required.