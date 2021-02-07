Dubai (Union)

The gallery returns «Gulfood»At its 26th session to the Dubai World Trade Center this month, to attract the interest of industry professionals who stress the importance of this event in stimulating global links and compensating for opportunities, especially as it will be the first direct event specialized in supplying the global food and beverage sector in nearly a year.

The exhibition will run from 21 to 25 February, through 20 exhibition halls, as this event is the most competitive platform in the world in the field of supply, as it receives participants from 85 countries; With the aim of renewing communication, stimulating the sector, and redrawing its features in light of the changing customer behaviors.

The exhibition is held in light of the National Food Security Strategy launched by the UAE government, as this year’s session will witness the influx of a variety of exhibitors and an elite of the strongest global brands, which aim to benefit from the safe business environment offered by the Dubai World Trade Center, and the position it enjoys. It includes “Gulfood”, as it is the only platform that allows a confident start to the new year.

The National Food Security Strategy seeks to place the UAE in the ranks of the top 10 countries on the Global Food Security Index. Therefore, this ambitious Emirati vision is expected to play a pivotal role in attracting the most prominent actors in the sector from different parts of the world and stimulating interaction between them during the “Gulfood 2021” .

In addition to the commercial opportunities provided by the objectives of this strategy, participants will have the opportunity to explore the transformations taking place in the sector thanks to innovative products and technologies designed to adapt to highly changing consumer behaviors, including the orientation towards organic, natural and healthy products, contactless transactions, plant proteins, advanced ingredients that are Economically proven, with easy-to-prepare meals and environmentally friendly packaging and packaging materials.