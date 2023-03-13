Dubai (Union)

Saif Majid Al Mansouri, member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association and Vice Chairman of the Competitions Committee, crowned the “Gulf United” team with the shield of the second division competition, after defeating Al Hilal United 5-1, at the “Sevens” stadium in Dubai.

Gulf United won the Second Division title after reaching the 40th point, four points behind the second-placed United team, which competes with the third-placed Fleetwood United team for the second promotion ticket to the First Division, provided that the teams meet the criteria that qualify them to participate in the League competition. Premier League next season.

Saif Majid Al Mansouri, a member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association and Vice Chairman of the Competitions Committee, said: “We congratulate the Gulf United team for winning the shield of the second division league competition for the current sports season and qualifying for the first division competition 2023-2024, and we congratulate ourselves for the successes that have been achieved, most notably the increase in local competitions, which made Raising the numbers of game practitioners in the country. These successes were achieved with great support from the Board of Directors of the Football Association headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

Al-Mansoori added, “The Football Association, represented by the Competitions Committee, is keen to continue efforts and work to organize competitions that raise the pace of competition between teams, and we appreciate the efforts of the boards of directors of teams and clubs that cooperate with us to achieve our common goals in launching local competitions that serve Emirati football.”