U“Our region is experiencing one of the most difficult crises in its modern history,” said Reem al-Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, at the UN Security Council last week. She even spoke of a “test for humanity”. An uncontrolled slide into regional war, she warned, could impact stability around the world. The Emirati state minister’s words express a feeling of unease that has also affected the other Arab Gulf states. The war in Gaza jeopardizes their future plans – which in turn are crucial for the future of the entire region.

The monarchs of leading powers such as the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar actually thought they were in a time of de-escalation, which would allow them to concentrate on pushing forward reform programs that are intended to secure a future beyond oil and gas revenues. However, the conflicts in the region were at best calmed down, not resolved.

The clock runs backwards

The Gulf states are also diversifying their strategic relationships and no longer want to clearly side with the United States in the major conflict with China and Russia. Saudi Arabia and its regional arch-rival Iran had become closer again. But the major terrorist attack by the Palestinian Hamas – which has been supported by the regime in Tehran for many years – and the Israeli counterattack have suddenly torn the Gulf monarchies from their thaw dreams.



Image: FAZ you.



“The clock is running backwards again,” says Mohammed Baharoon, the well-connected director of the think tank Dubai Public Policy Research Center. “What is now happening in the region goes against everything the Emirates have worked for in recent years.” Their leadership in Abu Dhabi is in a more delicate situation than those in Saudi Arabia or Qatar. As part of the Abraham Accords 2020, it normalized relations with Israel under American mediation; it was about economic partnership with a high-tech location and the shared threat from Iran.







The initial reactions to the Hamas attack expressed sympathy for Israel, which also received calls of condolence from Emirati. There is also a deep-seated, almost obsessive, aversion in Abu Dhabi to the Islamists of the Muslim Brotherhood, from which Hamas emerged. The Emirates see this confirmed by the Hamas massacres. Minister of State Reem al-Hashimy condemned it as “barbaric and disgusting”.

Deep frustration with the situation

But the Israeli counterattack in Gaza, the weeks of continuous bombing and the thousands of civilians killed have changed the situation and tone. The Emirati government speaks of “collective punishment” of the Palestinians, echoing popular sentiment. Horrible images of the Gaza war are shown on an endless loop on Arabic television channels, and the strictly controlled Emirati press also reports in detail about the suffering of Palestinian civilians. Influential personalities have spoken out with harsh criticism on social media, and deep frustration can be heard in personal conversations with Emiratis. Sentences like: “Of course there is no excuse for Hamas’ attacks, but the Israeli government is also extremist.”

According to several well-informed sources, the Emirati leadership is not considering canceling normalization. It is said that at most it can be frozen. “Government representatives say clearly that the decision is irreversible,” says Emirati politics professor Abdulkhaleq Abdullah. “If the leadership has made a decision, then it stands by it.” He explains that normalization with Israel is supported by two pillars: an economic one, which is constantly being expanded despite the Gaza war. And a political one that has always been weak and is now becoming even weaker. In addition, he is not the only one who says that Iran is the biggest threat and strategic challenge for Abu Dhabi.