I was struck by the news that Hammoud Fleithah, Director General of the Public Authority for Sports in Kuwait, received Osama Al Shafar, President of the UAE and Arab Cycling Federations, and the Authority supported his candidacy for the presidency of the AFC for a second session, which will take place next March, for the sake of the game in the GCC countries and the Asian continent, in reference to Kuwait’s keenness To support Gulf sports cadres in running for and managing continental and international sports organizations, based on Gulf cohesion, and unifying sports positions in all forums.

This Gulf solidarity is a basic demand that must be adhered to and acted upon, in implementation of the decisions of the leaders of the Cooperation Council states since its establishment, to the Al-Ula summit that concluded at the beginning of this month, especially after the return of the reconciliation and the Gulf reconciliation that everyone has been waiting for, and we hope that it will be the beginning of a new era in the march of the Council that was launched Here from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates, in 1981, headed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, founder of the most successful Arab units in modern history.

This unitary approach must be preserved in our sporting process, continually and internationally with the support of our sports leaders in these forums, and the successes of the sons of the Cooperation Council, a reflection of our leaders’ approach to cohesion and synergy, and the support of our cadres in those sites, must be a goal we seek, and we support the successful among them, to continue the march. In these forums, even though we are forced to concede to each other, out of our concern for each other’s successes on continental and international sites.

And because we are in an integrative system, we must translate this approach into reality, in our continental and international framework, and the success of a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council system is a success for all. We must join hands to achieve this approach, especially with the successful among our sports leaders who occupy continental and international positions, so there is no objection to consultative meetings. Before every step preceded by an evaluation of the path of whoever intends to run for a continental or international leadership position, we are all working to achieve this goal. The success of one of the sons of the Cooperation Council is a success for all of its sons, and it is not enough to vote only, but to work to support him in the success of his mission, which inevitably leads to The march of our sporting successes, and the Cooperation Council is full of young and ambitious sports leaders with extensive experience in leading continental and international sports organizations. Let us be as our leaders aspire to translate ambition into a bright reality for sports organizations on the continent and the world.