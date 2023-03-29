After Alaska, Joe Biden once again ignores the warnings of scientists and environmentalists against the risk of weakening the fight against climate change and is auctioning off a vast area, the size of Italy, in the Gulf of Mexico, for oil and gas drilling.

The accusation of violating the promises made during the electoral campaign regarding permits for new drilling was immediate. And so a total of 30 million hectares will be available to oil companies less than a month from the thirteenth anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon disaster (which occurred on April 20, 2010). Looking at the business, the sale could lead to the extraction of more than a billion barrels of oil over the next 50 years.

Two weeks ago the Biden administration approved an important (and controversial) $7 billion oil drilling project, the ConocoPhillips Willow project, built in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, an area of ​​93 million hectares in the district of North Slope.