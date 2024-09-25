Gulf Navigation Holding Company, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced that its Board of Directors approved, in its meeting held on Wednesday, the main strategic items related to the acquisition of companies and assets owned by Borouge Energy Limited, listed on the NASDAQ-New York Stock Exchange, to be presented to the company’s shareholders in the General Assembly after obtaining the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority.

