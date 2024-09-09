Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council stressed the importance of preparing a comprehensive plan for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza when the war ends, and stressed the GCC’s rejection of the idea of ​​separating the Strip from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, emphasizing that any proposals about the future of Gaza must be in the context of working on a comprehensive solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and the joint ministerial meetings held on the sidelines of this session with the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, and the Federative Republic of Brazil.

This came as the Cooperation Council stressed the need to open new horizons for cooperation with Russia, Brazil and India, and to strengthen strategic relations and bilateral and multilateral coordination to achieve international security and peace.

The Ministerial Council, in its 61st session held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, reviewed the latest developments in joint Gulf action and developments in political issues regionally and internationally.

The Ministerial Council condemned the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, targeting Palestinian civilians and forcibly displacing them, stressing the GCC’s support for the Palestinian people during the current developments in Gaza and its surroundings, calling for an immediate and permanent cessation of fire and Israeli military operations, an end to the siege imposed on the Strip, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and ensuring the provision of all aid: humanitarian, relief, and basic needs for the residents of Gaza.

The Ministerial Council held Israel legally responsible before the international community for its continued attacks on civilians.

The Ministerial Council called on the international community to take the necessary measures, within international law, to respond to the Israeli practices and the policy of collective punishment it is pursuing against the residents of Gaza and the Palestinian people as a whole.

The Ministerial Council welcomed the contents of the joint statement between Qatar, Egypt and the United States regarding the necessity of reaching a ceasefire, releasing hostages and detainees in Gaza, and calling for the resumption of negotiations, stressing the GCC’s full support for the ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and urgently address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The Ministerial Council also condemned the Israeli statements regarding the “Philadelphi Corridor” and attempts to justify the continued Israeli violations of international laws and norms, stressing the solidarity of the Council countries and their support for Egypt.

The Council warned of the consequences of the statements and their implications in undermining the mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and exchange hostages and detainees.

The Ministerial Council condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on the city of Rafah, the invasion of the land crossing, its closure to the entry of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, and the threat to displace Palestinians from shelters and housing centers.

The Council also condemned the continued destruction of residential neighborhoods and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including the targeting of the “Al-Tabi’in School” in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, the Al-Nuseirat camp, and the targeting of the camps for displaced persons in the Al-Attar area and the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis.

The Ministerial Council stressed the importance of the Ministerial Committee, headed by Saudi Arabia, which was formed by the extraordinary joint Arab and Islamic summit, continuing its efforts to work to stop the war, and to move at the international level to support the efforts of the State of Palestine to gain recognition from more countries in the world, and to support it in obtaining full membership in the United Nations, and to hold an international peace conference.

The Ministerial Council called on the Security Council to take a binding resolution under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, ensuring that the Israeli forces comply with the immediate ceasefire, allow humanitarian aid to enter, and restore normal life in the Gaza Strip, calling on the Security Council to implement its previous resolutions on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The Ministerial Council expressed its support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land, and warned against any attempts to displace them. It called for providing international protection for the Palestinian people, demanding the protection of civilians, refraining from targeting them, and compliance with and adherence to international law and international humanitarian law without exception. The Ministerial Council noted the efforts made by the GCC and Arab countries at the political level to stop the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian and relief aid provided by the GCC countries to the Gaza Strip, and the popular campaigns to provide relief to the Palestinian people and bring in humanitarian aid to the besieged residents.

The Ministerial Council also affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause and its support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967. The Council called on all countries to complete the procedures for their recognition of the State of Palestine and to take urgent collective action to achieve a permanent solution that guarantees the end of the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to ensure the return of refugees, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international legitimacy resolutions. It stressed the need to redouble the efforts of the international community to resolve the conflict, in a way that fulfills all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people according to those principles, and to quickly issue a Security Council resolution to complete international recognition of the independent State of Palestine and obtain full membership in the United Nations.

The Ministerial Council commended the decision to recognize the State of Palestine taken by Barbados, Jamaica, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Norway, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Armenia, and urged the remaining countries to recognize the State of Palestine and support its full membership in the United Nations, within the framework of implementing the two-state solution, meeting the legitimate entitlements of the Palestinian people, and ending the occupation.

The Ministerial Council stressed the importance of the Arab Ministerial Committee for Supporting the State of Palestine, headed by Bahrain, continuing its work by moving at the international level to support the efforts of the State of Palestine to obtain more recognition, obtain full membership in the United Nations, hold an international peace conference, and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

The Ministerial Council affirmed the call of the 33rd Arab Summit to deploy international protection and peacekeeping forces affiliated with the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territory until the implementation of the two-state solution.

The Ministerial Council called on the international community to intervene to stop targeting the Palestinian presence in the city of Jerusalem, the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes, attempts to change its legal character, demographic composition and arrangements for Islamic holy sites, and attempts to impose Israeli sovereignty over it.

In this context, the Gulf Cooperation Council held joint ministerial meetings for strategic dialogue with Russia, India and Brazil in Riyadh yesterday, which witnessed the discussion of a wide range of topics.

Jassim Al-Badawi: Our relationship with Brazil is historical and deep-rooted

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, affirmed yesterday that the Gulf-Brazilian relations are historical and deep-rooted, and are based on mutual trust and fruitful cooperation. Al-Budaiwi said in his speech during the joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Brazil that “our wide-ranging economic relations are the most prominent pillars that contribute to enhancing growth and mutual benefits that include a wide range of goods and products.”

He added that the volume of trade in goods between the GCC countries and Brazil amounted to $21.9 billion in 2022, representing 1.4 percent of the total volume of external trade in goods for the Council. Al-Badawi stated that the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Brazil represents a qualitative leap in relations between them, and therefore a memorandum of understanding was prepared regarding holding consultations on issues of common interest, and working on a draft action plan for the period (2024-2028) that includes many areas of cooperation.