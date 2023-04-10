The Gulf Islamic Investments Company announced its participation in the amount of 10 million dirhams to support the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

The company pledged to provide 10 million dirhams over five years to contribute to activating sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger within an institutional framework, and to provide a food safety net for the less fortunate groups in the world.

The founders and CEOs of the Gulf Islamic Investments Company, Muhammad Al-Hassan and Pankaj Gupta, said: “The campaign (Stopping a Billion Meals) represents a qualitative leap in the charitable and humanitarian initiatives of the UAE, as it aims to provide a food safety net for the less fortunate groups in the world, and to combat hunger through a fund Endowment to feed food in a sustainable manner, according to integrated institutional work, to ensure the achievement of the goals by adopting deliberate plans, and providing support on a large scale to tens of millions of poor and disadvantaged people who suffer from food insecurity.

And they added: “Our joining, in the holy month of Ramadan, to the list of contributors to the campaign expresses the company’s commitment to supporting the charitable initiatives launched by the leadership of the UAE to implement sustainable programs that leave a positive imprint on the present and future of human societies, which establishes the leadership of the UAE and its global reputation in humanitarian work.” The campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, embodies the UAE’s unwavering commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various communities in difficult circumstances.