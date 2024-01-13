During their 26th meeting at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, directors of universities and higher education institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries discussed enhancing joint cooperation between them, in light of the great development witnessed by the higher education sector around the world.

The cultural advisor to His Highness the President and Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, said: “The meeting aims to enhance cooperation by supporting the process of joint cooperation between universities and higher education institutions to build an advanced Gulf society, in light of the great development witnessed by the higher education sector.” around the world”.

Zaki Nusseibeh thanked the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for organizing this meeting and its distinguished role in strengthening the intra-partnership.

For his part, the Acting Director of the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Buraiki, stressed that this meeting constitutes a platform to continue working towards broader and more comprehensive horizons, and to confront the challenges and requirements of modern technologies in teaching and learning, after our national universities have come a long way in successes, and have become centers of cultural radiation. And think.”

The meeting, hosted by the United Arab Emirates University at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, discussed important topics

Several, including the final statement, the Riyadh Declaration of the 40th session of the Supreme Council of the GCC countries, the decisions of the Committee of Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the GCC countries, the Gulf information base “Jisr”, the joint work committees, and the award of the Committee of Presidents, Directors and Higher Education Institutions in the GCC countries, in addition to the topics. Related to joint cooperation between Gulf universities.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a symposium on “Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education” was held, which discussed understanding artificial intelligence compared to human intelligence with regard to creating knowledge in modern societies, approaches to using artificial intelligence in higher education institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and potential prospects for using artificial intelligence applications in operations. Teaching and learning, evaluating the role of artificial intelligence in expanding the scientific research space in higher education institutions, and the implications of artificial intelligence applications on academic accreditation standards for academic programs and qualifications.