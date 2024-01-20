Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Gulf Giants team achieved its first victory in the Emirates Cricket League, at the expense of the Sharjah Warriors, in the match that took place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, to begin the campaign to defend the title in the second season of the tournament, which is held on the “DP World” Cup, and the competitions continue for a month. In Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with the participation of 6 professional teams, including the most famous stars of the game in the world, and enjoying the support of many international companies and institutions.

The cricket league, organized by the Emirates Cricket Council, headed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is one of the “A” classification tournaments granted by the International Cricket Council.

The tournament will witness 34 matches, and the winner of the second season of DP World ILT20 will receive a huge financial prize of $700,000, in addition to the championship cup, gold medals, large and distinguished financial prizes for the teams that qualify for the final rounds, and other prizes for distinguished players. It is distributed to them at the end, in addition to daily financial prizes for the best player in each match.

The organizing committee held a press conference to reveal the second edition, the sponsors, and the most prominent stars of the tournament, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and the most important stars of the tournament, and their challenges, preparations, and ambitions for this year’s edition.