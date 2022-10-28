Gulf and international experts participating in the “International Conference on the Future of Infection Control” held in Dubai stressed the need to establish specialized centers to predict the risks of viruses and epidemics in the Arab region.

They stressed that the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic requires constant preparation for the risks of viruses, and conducting medical studies and research that protect the region and the world from the dangers of the emergence of viruses and their mutations.

Today, the conference recommended the development of infection control standards and prevention of risks of viruses and microbes in health facilities in the Arab region, in order to ensure the safety of the patient from the time he enters the hospital or health center until he leaves it safely.

The conference stressed the need to review standards for controlling sterilization in hospitals, and to rely on disinfectants that have been scientifically proven to be able to confront and eliminate viruses while being safe for patients and medical staff.

The conference also recommended the necessity of training health personnel on the latest methods of sterilization and how to prevent transmission of infection between patients through health personnel.

The Director of Taif Hospitals for the Armed Forces in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Yasser Hassan Babair, said: The world has changed after the Corona pandemic, so it is necessary to set different standards for predicting and combating viruses, and setting accurate standards to prevent infection in hospitals in the region.

He added: It is necessary to raise awareness at all professional and societal levels through lectures and training workshops on how infection is transmitted in order to protect the future from the transmission of diseases in industrial facilities, schools, universities and homes.

Hind Al-Otaibi, Director of Infection Control at a government hospital in Riyadh, said that the conference is of great importance to update the information of doctors and specialists with international standards in the field of infection control and control, especially after the experience of the Corona pandemic.

She added: It is necessary to establish protocols in the region’s hospitals to ensure the safety of the patient from the time of admission to the hospital until his discharge from it, stressing the need for the health staff to adhere to safety standards and complete sterilization, in addition to applying the correct sterilization standards for medical devices to ensure that the hospital environment is not polluted and does not cause contamination. Transmission of infection to the patient.

Hind Al-Otaibi pointed to the need to develop control systems for the sterilization of hospitals in the Arab region, and to increase isolation rooms in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization and the American Center for Prevention.

She stated that Saudi hospitals apply 44 hospital infection control standards, set by the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Institutions (CBAHI), which is the center that assesses the level of safety in hospitals and health centers.

In addition, Dr. John Ussenkop, an infectious disease specialist, and a consultant at the Department of Infection Prevention and Control, stressed the need to adopt sterilizers that have practically proven their power in eliminating viruses in hospitals, especially in intensive care rooms and shared accommodation rooms in hospitals, as they receive several patients at the same time, and it is a fertile environment. for transmission of virus infection.

He added: During the conference, the American sterilization technology (MicroSave) was highlighted, which is a technology approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and has proven its ability to fight infection and eliminate bacteria and viruses in seconds. hospitalized without causing any harm.

For her part, Safa Qaddoumi, General Supervisor of the (International Conference on the Future of Epidemic Control) in Dubai, said that the sessions were attended by a group of experts and specialists from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Germany, in the presence of doctors, academics and officials concerned with infection control from European and Arab countries, including Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain and Germany, in addition to United States of America.

She added: The conference sessions discussed how to prevent medical personnel in hospitals in the region from infection resulting from infectious diseases, in addition to confronting infection and preventing microbes and germs in food, educational and tourism industrial facilities with the best sterilization materials that are safe for human health.