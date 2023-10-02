(A Gulf) filed a lawsuit before the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance, demanding compensation of 30 thousand dirhams for the moral, moral, psychological and material damages it suffered as a result of the defendant (driver) not adhering to traffic rules and obligating him to pay expenses, fees and attorney’s fees. Accordingly, the court ruled to reject the civil lawsuit. Because the plaintiff did not provide evidence that she suffered material damage to her vehicle or body.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the Penal Court, on charges of not obeying road signs and driving his vehicle in a way that endangered his life and the lives of others. The Penal Court issued a ruling fining him 1,000 dirhams for the charge charged against him, and the ruling became final as it was not appealed.

In detail, the plaintiff said that the incident caused her to bleed while she was in her second month of pregnancy, resulting in moral, moral, and psychological damage. The ruling of a civil court of first instance stated that the Public Prosecution referred the defendant to court on charges of not adhering to traffic signs, rules and etiquette established to regulate traffic and traffic, and driving his vehicle in a way that endangered his life and the lives of others, and that the Penal Court ruled to fine him 1,000 dirhams, and no appeal was filed. The ruling is on appeal, and accordingly the ruling has become final and final.

She added that the final criminal ruling has authority that the civil court is bound by, as it is a chapter on the common issue between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and that what is established for the plaintiff court is that it did not provide evidence that it was exposed to material damage to its vehicle, or physical damage once the incident was proven by inferences and when questioned by investigations.

She pointed out that it was proven in the decision to refer the Public Prosecution to the defendant that no accusation was filed regarding any harm that might have been caused to the plaintiff as a result of the accused committing the incident, and thus the papers lack the legal basis for awarding compensation, as it is established in the judiciary that it does not award compensation unless it is available. The elements of error, damage, and causation are combined.

She added that it is not sufficient for the defendant to be responsible and to be obligated to compensate if the element of fault alone is present without the element of damage being proven, and this does not affect the medical report that the plaintiff submitted regarding her bleeding, while she was in the second month of pregnancy, as the date of the report is the day following the plaintiff’s complaint, which severes the matter. There is a causal relationship between the defendant’s mistake and what happened to the plaintiff according to the medical report.

She pointed out that the plaintiff did not mention her complaint or the Public Prosecution’s investigations into her injury or request that a medical examination be conducted on her, which means that the plaintiff’s request for compensation was based on no basis in reality or law, requiring it to be rejected, which is what the court orders, and accordingly the court rules to reject it. The lawsuit obligated the plaintiff to pay expenses and attorney fees.