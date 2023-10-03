A Gulf woman filed a lawsuit in the Fujairah Court, demanding that three men be forced to pay her 100,000 dirhams in compensation for the material, moral, and psychological damages she suffered, after one of the defendants opened a criminal report against her, accusing her of insulting him and insulting him in a way that dishonored him, while the two defendants filed a lawsuit against her. The second and third testified against her, but the Court of Appeal proved the maliciousness of the case. The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit papers that she was summoned for investigation at a police station near her home, and the report against her was referred to the Public Prosecution, then to the Fujairah Criminal Court on charges of insulting her, noting that the second and third defendants gave false testimony in the report against her.

The Fujairah Criminal Court of Appeal ruled that she was acquitted, and excluded the testimony of the second and third defendants, explaining that the defendants’ action and their proven error in the papers and reasons for the criminal ruling affected her, and caused her material, moral, and psychological damage, as a result of the first defendant filing a malicious lawsuit against her without justification. Accordingly, the plaintiff opened a criminal complaint against him.

The court stated that when the first defendant informed the police and the Public Prosecution and filed a complaint against them, he was exercising a right guaranteed by law to individuals in general.

The court indicated that the plaintiff’s acquittal in the criminal case does not mean that the first defendant did not have suspicions that justify his accusation, and that the ruling issued in the case has no authority before the civil court in proving the error that leads to liability.

The court ruled to reject the case and ordered the plaintiff to pay fees, expenses, and 200 dirhams in attorney’s fees.