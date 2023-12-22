Gulf countries… in the regional arena
The Arab Gulf states are a region of great strategic importance in the Middle East, playing a vital role in shaping and influencing regional policy. The Gulf states are distinguished by their active role in mediating and endeavoring to resolve various Arab issues. They adopt supportive positions towards these issues, provide political, economic and humanitarian support to other Arab countries, and strive to achieve common interests and regional cooperation to enhance peace and stability in the Arab region.
In addition, the Gulf countries play a vital role in supporting economic and development issues in the Arab world, as the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provide significant investments in various economic sectors, which contributes to enhancing growth and creating job opportunities in the Arab countries. The matter is not limited to economic support only, but the Gulf countries are also committed to providing humanitarian and relief support to Arab countries affected by wars, conflicts and natural disasters.
Despite the fact that the Gulf countries were chronologically modern in terms of their establishment, compared to other Arab countries, they were able to race against time and build their renaissances and emerging entities, and they benefited from the discovery of oil in them to build nations, achieve cultural prosperity, and preserve and care for their people, unlike some other countries that did not succeed in that.
When some Arab countries were subjected to foreign attacks more than once and more than one crisis and issue, the Gulf countries stepped up to contribute to working to solve and address these crises, and declared their position in support of Arab rights with all honesty and courage. We do not forget that they threatened to prevent the export of oil in 1973 and used it as an effective deterrent weapon. In a well-known historical incident, which at the time aroused the anger of the United States of America and the West as a whole, regarding this courageous decision that confused the major powers, so much so that Abdullah Bishara, the first Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, stated in a television interview on the MBC channel, years before Now, some Arab countries at that time were content with fiery rhetoric without any practical action on reality, and did not have the courage to take a decision similar to what three Gulf countries did at the time: Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, and Kuwait.
It is regrettable that currently, in light of the ongoing war in Gaza, the Gulf countries are being exposed to the slander and deception at the hands of some colorful and ideological pens, through social media and other media, for reasons whose goals, intentions and motives we know, ignoring the basic facts of this war and the circumstances of its outbreak. !
What is astonishing is that some of the Arab brothers lost their compass and were blinded by hatred, envy, and hatred, so they directed their anger at their brothers in the Gulf countries who came to their aid, rescue, and relief since the beginning of the crisis, and the humanitarian convoys are still continuing.. These accusations come from them against the Gulf countries in circumstances Extremely sensitive, it requires all of us to integrate efforts, unite ranks, raise morale, and sharpen resolve. They should have created a unified media discourse that is aware and comprehends the grave and extremely difficult dangers that surround us, threatening Arab national security as a whole, and which has, unfortunately, claimed the lives of some of its rogue sons. And they became more extreme than their opponents and enemies. May God have mercy on Imam Al-Shafi’i, who said: May God reward adversity with all goodness, even if it robs me of my luster, and I cannot be grateful for it, but through it I recognized my enemy from my friend.
