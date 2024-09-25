New York (Union)

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Badawi, affirmed the Council’s continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and its support for its goals that serve the interests of the Palestinian people.

The GCC General Secretariat stated in a statement that this came during Al-Badawi’s reception of the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, at the headquarters of the Council’s mission to the United Nations, on the sidelines of Al-Badawi’s participation in the meetings of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, Lazzarini expressed, according to the statement, his deep appreciation for the great efforts and contributions made by the GCC countries to support the UN agency in facing the increasing challenges facing the Palestinian people.

The UN official pointed out that these contributions are among the basic pillars in enabling UNRWA to continue providing its health and relief services to Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA was established in 1949 and provides Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan with many services, especially education and health care.

In the besieged Gaza Strip, where the UN agency is the “backbone” of the humanitarian response in Gaza, at least 222 of its staff have been killed and two-thirds of its facilities have been destroyed or damaged.