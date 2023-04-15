Mexico.- According to a text found by elements of the Secretary of National Defense (sedena) in the state of San Luis Potosihe criminal group known as Gulf cartel it has “rulesfor its members.

said rules They are somewhat similar to an official document of this country, publishes the Infobae media outlet.

In the month of October 2021, elements of the Mexican Army four suspected men arrested members of the Gulf cartelin the municipality of El Naranjo, in San Luis Potosí.

Among the things they were assured of was a notebook titled “Regulation XIX“, published the Unión Guanajuato outlet; and according to the author of the publication, Laura Islas, apparently that document would be a copy of the official General Regulation of Military Duties (although the latter has more than 300 rules).

The first rule that is indicated in "Regulation XIX", presumably belonging to the Gulf cartel, indicates that: "1. The discipline must be rigid, firm and reasoned by a superior towards his subordinates and counterparts".

It is very similar to the regulation of military duties, which says that “The interest of the service demands that the discipline be firm, but at the same time reasoned”; in both cases one speaks of discipline, in connection with “firmness” and “rationality”.

Point number 12 of “Regulation XIX” indicates: “will be punished severely to the member who puts pretexts to do any support required or requested by the superior hierarchical command or counterpart in critical situations”.

In point number 13 of “Regulation XIX” it speaks of “do not disturb the peace“of civilians.

Point number 18 of “Regulation XIX” states: “Anyone who is aware of an attack against the interests of the cartel and does not report it or does not defend it, will be punished as if he himself committed the attack.”

It is believed that this regulation was prepared by the Scorpion Group, accused of being a faction belonging to the Gulf cartel, because in the leaves you can see the image of a scorpion.

Some details

It is worth noting something that happened on March 9, 2023, when five men were found handcuffed and with a message on a cardboard attributed to the Gulf cartel.

These men were allegedly members of the Escorpión Group, and their same cartel turned them over to the authorities, in the case of the “levantón” (March 3) of four citizens Americans (three men and one woman), of whom two were killed and another two were rescued and returned to their country.

In the aforementioned cardboardhe Gulf cartel apologized for the “levantón” or kidnapping of the aforementioned Americans: “The CDG apologizes to Matamorense society, the relatives of (young) Mrs. Arely (also murdered in the events), and the affected American families. The CDG asks society to be calm ”, could be read in part of that cardboard.

"We have decided to hand over those directly involved and responsible for the events (in the case of the Americans), who at all times acted on their own decision and lack of discipline," the letter specified.

These individuals, it was added, had gone against the cartel’s rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”