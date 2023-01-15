He added, during a press conference, on Sunday, on the sidelines of the “Gulf 25” championship held in Iraq: “The next edition of the Arab Gulf Cup will be held in Kuwait in late 2024, and the Arab Gulf Cup Federation has an idea that will be announced, and I think it will be welcomed regarding the organizing and hosting contexts.” .

Al-Thani expressed his thanks to the Iraqi officials for their role and support in the success of the Gulf Cup 25, as well as the Gulf federations participating in the tournament and their role in its success.

He pointed out that “determining the end of 2024 for the establishment of the” Gulf 26 “so that the date does not come after the Asian Cup finals, and that date helps in the success of the next tournament.”

He also pledged to work on the intervention of the Arab Gulf Cup Federation to provide facilities for the Iraqi public to attend the upcoming tournaments, after achieving great success in making the “Gulf 25” a success.