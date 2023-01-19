The Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, said, in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency, “INA”: “Citizens in Basra should not go to the stadium unless they have tickets for the match.”

He added, “The numbers of fans are very large, and we do not want there to be cases of suffocation, and double pressure on the security forces,” calling on fans to “commit to the organization and instructions issued by the security forces, and it is possible to watch the match in public places.”

Maan continued, “Joy cannot be complete, and there can be no victory except with the safety of citizens,” expressing his hope that “all directives issued by the security forces will be adhered to.”

After a very serious stampede, the crowd withdrew from the streets leading to the Sports City in Basra, according to “Waa’a”.

