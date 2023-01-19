The Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, said, in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency, “INA”: “Citizens in Basra should not go to the stadium unless they have tickets for the match.”
He added, “The numbers of fans are very large, and we do not want there to be cases of suffocation, and double pressure on the security forces,” calling on fans to “commit to the organization and instructions issued by the security forces, and it is possible to watch the match in public places.”
Maan continued, “Joy cannot be complete, and there can be no victory except with the safety of citizens,” expressing his hope that “all directives issued by the security forces will be adhered to.”
After a very serious stampede, the crowd withdrew from the streets leading to the Sports City in Basra, according to “Waa’a”.
In the event details:
- One person was killed, and dozens were injured, as a result of a stampede between fans who had gathered since early morning in front of the Palm Trunk Stadium in Basra, to watch the final match of the Gulf Cup between Iraq and Oman.
- A medical source, who preferred not to be identified, told Agence France-Presse: “One person died, while dozens of others sustained minor injuries.
- The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’a al-Sudani, arrived in Basra and held a meeting with the leaders of the province after the stampede.
- The governor of Basra, Asaad Al-Eidani, said, “The Gulf championship went well during the past rounds, but due to the large crowds and the increasing numbers that flocked to the stadium for the final match, negotiations are currently underway with the organizing committee for the Gulf Cup tournament to remove the fans from the place, fearing for their safety in the first place.”
- He added, “We have been informed that if the situation continues as it is in terms of mass stampede, especially in the event of deaths, the final match will be canceled and it will be transferred to another neighboring country.”
- The Gulf fans are anxiously awaiting the fate of the “Gulf 25” championship, as there are great fears that the situation out of control could cause a real catastrophe.
