The match is on time
- The Iraqi Football Association confirmed that the final match of the 25th Gulf Championship, which will be held today, Thursday, between the national teams of Iraq and Oman, “is scheduled at seven o’clock in the evening at the Basra International Stadium, and it will be the closing ceremony for the tournament that won praise from everyone.”
- “We call on our honorable fans not to attend the match stadium because its stands are completely filled, in order to organize the match optimally,” the federation added in a statement.
Engineer and dreams in Basra
- While the Iraqi News Agency confirmed the arrival of the artists, Majid Al-Mohandes and Ahlam, to Basra International Airport on Thursday evening, to participate in the closing ceremony of the 25th Gulf Championship.
- A short successful journey that the Iraqi and Omani teams made towards the final match, each of them played 4 matches until reaching the final, during which they did not know the taste of losing.
- The two teams in Group A defeated Yemen and Saudi Arabia, so that Iraq took the lead, on goal difference from Oman, after each of them scored 7 points.
- In the semi-finals, Iraq defeated Qatar with two goals to one, and Oman overcame Bahrain, the defending champion, by winning with a clean goal, to repeat the opening confrontation, but in the final match.
#Gulf #final #time #engineer #Ahlam #celebrate #closing #ceremony
Leave a Reply