Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The 25th edition of the Gulf Cup will be launched in Iraq, specifically in Basra, with the attendance of all eight teams. This Gulf wedding brings together all factions, ages and groups with one link, the Gulf.

The “25th edition” of the tournament is witnessing a new and distribution that occurs for the first time in the group stage in the history of the tournament, as no copy has witnessed since the implementation of the two-group system in 2004 in “Gulf 17”, the presence of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in one group at all, and so is the case. With the group of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iraq and Oman.

This will lead to new confrontations and competition between the Gulf teams in the two groups, and will raise the level of excitement, clubbing, and enthusiasm to obtain one of the two qualifying cards for the semi-final round.

The Kuwaiti national team is looking to qualify for the next round, after being absent in the last 3 copies!, While the Yemeni team is still on a journey searching for the first victory in the history of its participation, and the first qualification to the next stage.

On the other hand, Bahrain and Iraq are seeking to continue qualifying for the semi-finals after two consecutive editions in 2019 and 2017.