Iraq will host the championship for the second time in its history, after the first in 1979, when the capital, Baghdad, hosted the fifth edition, and the Iraqi team crowned the first of its three titles, which is full of its record of participation.

A press conference was held in the city of Basra on Saturday, during which the website for selling match tickets, which were identified in four categories, was launched.

The head of the Iraqi Football Association, Adnan Darjal, said during the conference, “We hope that the process of buying tickets will be easy and easy in order to attend the Gulf 25 matches.”

The governor of Basra, Asaad Al-Eidani, expressed his hope for a successful tournament.

“The mechanism for selling tickets will be electronic,” the Iraqi Federation said in an official statement. “A website has been set up for selling tickets according to each category.”

He explained that the tickets will allow two matches to be attended, the prices of which vary according to the colours. The green color is $30, the yellow color is $20, the red color is $14, and the blue color is $10.

The Organizing Committee of the 25th Gulf Championship has allocated five outlets to sell match tickets directly in the oil-rich city of Basra, as of December 25.

It is expected that large numbers of fans of the Gulf national teams will flock to the border city of Basra with the State of Kuwait.

The Iraqi government had decided earlier to cancel the fees for entry visas to its lands amounting to 200 dollars in the framework of encouragement to attend the matches, as well as expected facilities related to the entry mechanism for supporters of teams from the Arab Gulf countries via Kuwait.

The Arab Gulf Cup is held once every two years, and the Gulf Cup of 25 teams of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the Sultanate of Oman were drawn in the first group, and Qatar, the Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, the defending champion, in the second group.