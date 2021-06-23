The Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports, Adnan Darjal, extended an official invitation to the great Iraqi artist Kazem Al-Saher, who is residing abroad, to participate in the opening or closing ceremony of the 25th Gulf Championship, according to the text of the invitation.

The masses are waiting for Kazem El-Saher’s return to Iraq, after an absence of 10 years, since his last visit with UNICEF, and before that his absence for 14 years.

And if Al-Saher agrees, he will sing for the first time in Iraq, in 24 years, that is, the end of the nineties, the date of his departure from Iraq.

In the invitation letter addressed to Al-Saher, the Iraqi minister said: “Your honorable presence will contribute to the success of the tournament’s activities, and its impact on the hearts of the Iraqi and Arab public.”

The joy spread among Al-Saher fans in Iraq and throughout the Arab world due to his wide popularity, as social media platforms were filled with comments welcoming this Iraqi initiative.

Kholoud, one of the young women involved in the links of Kazem El-Saher’s fans and fans, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “The great star Kazem El-Saher’s meeting with this invitation will turn the Gulf championship into a football and artistic forum at the same time, and we will work from now on mobilizing support for this The important event, especially since Al-Saher has not visited his country, Iraq, for many years.”

He continues: “We are eagerly awaiting this football tournament, which, God willing, will be an occasion for the arrival of the son of Iraq, the artist Kazem Al-Saher, who is the ambassador of Iraqi art and culture not only in the Arab world, but in the whole world.”

Observers believe that Iraq’s hosting of the 25th Gulf Cup represents an important turning point in the consolidation of its relations with its wide Arab surroundings, especially from its vital Gulf gate, where it is not without significance here that the city of Basra, overlooking the Gulf, was chosen as a field for Gulf 25 competitions.

It is noteworthy that the Gulf Football Cup, in its twenty-fifth edition, will compete with the teams of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as the teams of Iraq and Yemen.

This will be the second time that Iraq will host the Arabian Gulf Football Cup, after hosting the first in 1979, for the tournament in its fifth edition in the capital, Baghdad, which was crowned by the Iraqi team at the time.