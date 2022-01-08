The 2 Seas Motorsport was flawless in the first half of the 12h of the Gulf which is taking place at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 # 1 (Al-Khalifa / Barnicoat / Kodrić) that had started from Pole Position finished the first 6 hours of the race in the lead, despite a pit stop at the end of the time to replace a punctured tire.

In second place is her ‘twin’ # 66 (Loggie / Tillbrook / Stevenson), who is also leading the Pro-Am Class after a great comeback in the last hour.

In the Pro category there is a disastrous first half for the Audi # 99 of Attempto Racing (Vanthoor / Aka / Sultanov): punished by the commissioners for continuous track-limits not respected in Qualifying, the R8 LMS ran into the start from the pit lane since Sultanov has left to take sides with the lane now closed.

At the beginning there was a puncture, then another drive-through for track-limits, brake problems and finally a KO with the return to the garages on the truck to replace the gearbox.

With the Audi out of the game, Barnicoat took the opportunity to run away at the start, while Loggie, author of an amazing shot outside, quickly got up, with the Ferrari 488 # 46 of VR46 / Kessel (Fumanelli / Salucci / Marini) third.

Fumanelli overtook the Mercedes # 75 of Sun Energy 1 by SPS Automotive Performance (Habul / Grenier / Engel) taking the place of honor, but shortly afterwards the Safety Car intervened for the ruinous exit of the Ferrari 488 # 11. of Kessel Racing in the hands of Roberto Pamanini, who lost control while he was side by side with the # 51 of AF Corse driven by Alessandro Cozzi, together with Cheever / Sernagiotto / Hanna.

The 30-minute suspension nullified Barnicoat’s lead, giving Audi-Attempto a boost to recover.

At the restart, most of the teams opted for a pit stop and driver change. Mercedes # 75 was forced to pit two more times due to suspected broken shock absorber.

This delivered second place to the Mercedes # 66 of the 2 Seas, with the Ferrari # 46 VR46 in the hands of Alessio Salucci third.

Oliver Webb at the wheel of the McLaren 750S of the Greystone GT has comfortably taken the top of the GT4 Class, in AM here stands the Ferrari # 61 of AF Corse (Saada / Grunewald / Kvamme / Estep).

Stevenson took over from Loggie in # 66 as he approached the leaders and teammates. Meanwhile the Audi stopped at the ‘W Hotel’ curve causing a Full Course Yellow.

One of the best battles of the first part of the race was between the Mercedes # 88 of SPS Automotive Performance (Pierburg / Baumann / Lenz), the Ferrari 488 Challenge # 91 of Baron Motorsport (Lindroth / Baron / Mac) and the red # 51 for the fourth absolute position.

A puncture in # 91 allowed Cheever to grab third overall, ahead of # 88 and # 46.

A change of strategy allowed Greystone GT’s McLaren to get back in front of Century Motorsport’s # 15 Aston Martin Vantage in GT4.

The second part of the race will start in the order established at the end of the first.

Gulf 12h – Race (First Part)