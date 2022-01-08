Mercedes # 1 of 2 Seas Motorsport triumphs at 12h del Golfo on the Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi.

After leading in the first half of the race together with the ‘twin’ # 66, the trio formed by Kodric / Al-Khalifa / Barnicoat preceded the # 88 Mercedes of SPS Automotive Performance on the final line for one lap, in an all-AMG double, with Pierburg-Baumann-Lenz victorious in the Pro-Am Class.

Behind these in the category, and third overall, there are Alessio Salucci, Luca Marini and David Fumanelli with the Ferrari 488 GT3 # 46 of the VR46-Kessel, who put behind them the Mercedes # 66 which finally closes fourth overall after being forced to the pits for a few moments.

The first stages of the second part of the race were the most fun. Mercedes # 66 lost its second place almost immediately to # 88, while Salucci’s Ferrari # 46 dived into AF Corse’s # 51 Ferrari passing Alessandro Cozzi.

# 46 VR46 Kessel Racing, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo: Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci, David Fumanelli Photo by: Ferrari

The Audi R8 LMS # 99 of Attempto Racing, which had suffered a gearbox failure in the opening six hours, was back in action with Dries Vanthoor, who having nothing to lose being last with -50 laps from the top, began to overtake everyone to the sound of record laps.

But with four hours to go, his teammate Alex Aka crashed into the AF Corse Ferrari # 61 at that moment in the hands of Conrad Grunewald; the left front bodywork of the R8 sustained serious damage and this put an end to the team’s hopes.

The Ferrari # 46, meanwhile, pushed hard to get back up, and Fumanelli constantly reduced the gap from the Mercedes-SPS # 88, then taking advantage of the return to the pits of the Mercedes # 66 for the collapse of the bottom, fixed by the mechanics in the garage, but slipping fifth, as Eddie Cheever III’s Ferrari # 51 managed to overtake Ian Loggie when the latter returned to the track.

In the final hour, Barnicoat passed Kodrić’s hand to take home the victory. An open fight for the remaining squares, with Baumann, Fumanelli and Cheever at loggerheads, until the AF Corse standard bearer had to make an emergency stop to close a door, thus giving way to Casper Stevenson’s # 66 take back fourth place and third Pro-Am.

# 33 Kessel Racing, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo: Murat Cuhadaroglu, Francesco Zollo, Erwin Zanotti, Alessandro Tarabini Photo by: Ferrari

The Ferrari 488 Challenge of Baron Motorsport, which had done well at the start, in the end is only fifth in the category, ahead of the Mercedes # 75 of Sun Energy 1 by SPS Automotive Performance.

In the GT3 Am Class, AF Corse’s # 61 Ferrari has soared in the last hour, after the # 64 Mercedes of AKKA ASP lost time due to a blockage in the refueling system that forced the team to reset the car.

This allowed Grunewald to take the lead and hold it up to the checkered flag. The # 33 Ferrari of Kessel Racing (Zollo / Cuhadaroglu / Zanotti / Tarabini) remained in third position.

Among the GT4s, a record was taken by the McLaren 570S of the Greystone GT, which dominated the debut with Ian Campbell, Jamie Clarke and Oliver Webb.

The three maintained a steady lead on Century Motorsport’s # 15 Aston Martin Vantage, with the same team’s # 42 BMW two and a half hours to go KO with rear driveshaft and differential failures.

Gulf 12h – Race, Part I

Gulf 12h – Race, Part II