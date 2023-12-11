Mercedes ahead of everyone

Intense and spectacular race at Yas Marina for the eleventh edition of 12 Hours of the Gulfclosed with the success of Mercedes-AMG GruppeM #99 by Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Mikael Grenier. The trio, already responsible for the pole position on the Abu Dhabi circuit, thus led the German brand to success for the third time in the history of this competition, succeeding at the end of a long and hard-fought challenge with a great rival.

Rossi comes close to achieving the feat

In fact, what ruined the opportunity to witness a podium completely occupied by Mercedes drivers in the last round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge was the BMW of Team WRTreached second place with an excellent Valentino Rossi. The 'Doctor', together with their teammates Dries Vanthoor and Nick Yellolyin fact finished just 12 seconds behind the winners, leading the race for about an hour in the second half of the competition.

What went wrong

The dream of victory did not come true for one technical problem with the pedals which occurred during the pit stop and the change to Yellolya fact that favored the recovery and overtaking of Mercedes, who later won the race: “'The goal was to get on the podium – commented the nine-time world championship champion after the race – we had a fantastic race, almost perfect and we could have fought for the victory. We lost a bit in the pits, otherwise we could have fought until the last corner with the #99 but we are very happy because we were competitive. It's a good way to end the season.”. On the podium, al 3rd placethe Mercedes of Team 2 Seas by Jules Gounon, Maximilian Götz and Fabian Schiller, ahead of the second GruppeM with the presence of another Italian like Lorenzo Ferrari. Winners of the AM class, and fifth at the finish line, were Dustin Blattner, Constantin Dressler and Joel Sturm, with the Porsche, just ahead of the McLaren of Mark Radcliffe, Ollie Millroy and Rob Bell, winners in the Pro-AM.

Gulf 12 Hours 2023: order of arrival