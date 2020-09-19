Highlights: INS Virat, who was part of Indian Navy for 30 years, on his last journey

The warship INS Virat will leave from Mumbai to Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Friday

Shriram Group, based in Alang, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, bought it at auction for 38 crores.

Bhavnagar

INS Virat, the longest serving warship in India, set out on its last voyage on Friday. The warship was retired in 2017 after serving for thirty years. On Friday, it left Mumbai for Bhavnagar in Gujarat. This Indian Navy warship will reach Bhavnagar late on Sunday night. Significantly, INS Virat is the only warship in the country that has been a part of both Indian and UK military.

After retiring in 2017, INS Virat was bought by the Sriram Group of Alang for Rs 38.54 crore in the auction. The ship was anchored at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai but has now been left for Alang on its last voyage. It is being taken to Bhavnagar via a tug boat. Mukesh Patel, chairman of the Shriram Group, which bought the Virat, said that high quality steel was used in the warship. It is also bulletproof material and does not contain iron at all.

Both British and Indian armies have lived in INS Virat

‘Many bike manufacturers in touch’

He said that many motorcycle manufacturer companies are in touch with his company. She wants to buy INS Virat’s steel. He said that in the past, many bike makers have launched limited-edition bikes from INS Vikrant and the metals used for warships in the Second World War. After completing his glorious stint in the Indian Navy, INS Virat will swim on sea waves for the last time on Friday.

Virat on the last journey

Virat is a British warship

Let me tell you that INS Virat was inducted into the Royal Navy in the year 1959. This is basically the British Warship. India bought it in the year 1986. It was decommissioned (retired) in March 2017 after serving for 30 years.