The saying goes that there is no such thing as a ‘free lunch’. On the same lines, if there is a young man from Mehsana in Gujarat, there is no such thing as ‘free coffee’ and ‘gift’. The case is such that when the young man broke up with his girlfriend, he started asking for money spent on him during dating. When the girlfriend expressed her inability to return the money, the young man started abusing her. Troubled, the girl filed an extortion case against him. Now the young man has approached the High Court to quash the case filed against him.The case is related to two young men from Surat. A 27-year-old youth met a 21-year-old girl on social media. Both hail from the same village of Mehsana and belong to the same caste. The relationship between the two began in April 2018. In February this year, their relationship also ended.

In fact, on a particular occasion, the young man requested his girlfriend to join him. The girlfriend refused to accompany him citing the exam date. This led to a sarcasm by the lover, and this led to the breakup of both. The woman then approached the police station in March and filed a case of extortion against the youth.

The girl complained to the police station

It has been alleged in the complaint that after the breakup, the accused youth started demanding Rs 50,000 from the girl. The young man claimed that he had spent this money on a girl’s walk. The girl refused to give the money, stating her inability to have no source of income as a student. At this, the young man called her and started abusing and threatening her. After this, the girl blocked her phone number.

A few days later, he received a threatening message that if the girl did not return the money to him (the accused youth), he would share her pictures on social media. After this, the girl kept her phone locked for a few days. However, the young man did not desist from his antics and he again called up the girl and demanded 60 thousand rupees.

Denial of charges

Troubled, the girl lodged an FIR against the young man at the police station. In response to this, the youth has filed an application in the Gujarat High Court and demanded the cancellation of the FIR. In her appeal, she termed the FIR as malicious and denied the allegations made by the woman.

