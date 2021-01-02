Highlights: Indore Police arrested stand-up comedian Munawar Farooqui

Munawwar Farooqui accused of making indecent remarks on Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Son of BJP MLA lodges case against Munawar Farooqui

Indore

Stand Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been arrested by the Indore Police. It is alleged that Munavwar Farooqui made lewd comments on Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the comedy show held in Indore. The son of the BJP MLA lodged a case with the police regarding this case, on which the police arrested Munawwar Farooqui and four others.

This is the case

In fact, Eklavya Singh Gaur (36), son of BJP’s local MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, along with his teammates, reached the audience in a comedy show organized on Friday in a cafe in 56 shop area of ​​Indore city. Some comments made in the comedy show were opposed by Eklavya Singh Gaur and the program was halted. Later, along with video footage of the show, Eklavya lodged a complaint late Friday night against stand-up comedian Munavvar Farooqui and four locals living in Junagadh, Gujarat, with a written complaint at the Tukoganj police station.

These people arrested along with Munawar Farooqui

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said on Saturday that “all the five accused have been arrested”. According to the police, the four other people arrested along with Munawwar Farooqi from Junagadh include Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav, who are local residents. This case is Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Legislation (willfully malicious acts intended to hurt the religious sentiments of a class), Section 269 (Doing such negligent act which threatens to spread the infection of a deadly disease). And is recorded under other relevant provisions.

Story of the incident, BJP MLA’s speech

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA’s son Eklavya said, “I and some of my colleagues went to the comedy show by purchasing tickets where Farooqui was called as the chief comedian. The show was mocked by Hindu gods and goddesses making vulgar comments.” There was also improper mention of Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the program. ” He said, “All such objectionable things were going on in the comedy show. We made a video of them and stopped the show and took the audience out of the cafe. Then we caught the comedians and organizers of the show and took them to the Tukoganj police station.”

The 36-year-old son of the BJP MLA also alleged that the program of social distance was not being followed at all in the event organized without the permission of the administration at the time of corona virus infection. The organizers had kept at least 100 spectators sitting in the small hall of the cafe. Eklavya is the convenor of a local organization called ‘Hind Rakshak’. Some media reports said that the comedians also beat up the comedians during the cafe uproar, but Eklavya denied the charge.