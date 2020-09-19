Highlights: Students, including teachers, surprised by the sudden closure order of the only school in Tamil medium in Gujarat

School teachers and students demonstrated against it outside the Ahmedabad Collectorate on Friday

School was started in Gujarat in 1971 on the demand of Tamil laborers, later the number of students decreased

Ahmedabad

Students including teachers are shocked by the sudden closure order of the only school in Tamil Medium Secondary and Higher Secondary section in Gujarat. On Friday, school teachers and students demonstrated against it outside the Ahmedabad Collectorate.

In 1971, a grant school was started in Gujarat on the demand of migrant Tamil laborers. These laborers came to work in the mills of Ahmedabad. At one time there used to be more than 500 students in this school, but today this number has been reduced to 31.



School closed without any advance notice

Students and teachers claimed that the administration closed the school on 11 August without any advance notice. He also performed a few days ago. He first performed outside the DEO’s office. This was followed by a demonstration outside the Education Board in Gandhinagar and now outside the Collectorate’s office.

The education of students is at stake

Satyavan N., an alumnus of the school, said, ‘We submitted a memorandum in this regard to the DEO, Joint Secretary to the Education Minister and the Ahmedabad Collector. It said that the school should be continued because the education of students is at stake.

The number of students from school also started decreasing

In fact, due to the closure of mills, the number of Tamil speakers in Ahmedabad also kept shrinking. As a result, the number of students from school also started to decrease. The remaining Tamil speakers took admission in the English Medium School.

In 2008-09, the board also stopped conducting examination in Tamil Medium. In such a situation, to run the school, the management had asked the government to change the medium of the school to English as well as permission to keep Tamil as an alternative language. However, this measure also did not work to increase the number of students.