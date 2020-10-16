Garba wearing PPE kit dress The Institute of Design and Technology has designed a special dress for Garba dance with Corona infection prevention. It was screened in Surat, Gujarat on Thursday before Navratri. The traditional Gujarati design is made on the S dress like PPE kit.

Unique Kedia and Turban for Garba Anuj told that his garba costume is special PPE kit themed. These PPE kits are made from theme costume plastic. These include photographs to honor doctors, police personnel and other Kovid-19 frontliners. He has designed the famous kedia and turban worn during garba. He has painted these Corona Warriors on costume. Corona can be avoided while garbage through this special dress.

Durga Puja will be done but not Garba The Gujarat government will allow mass worship of Durga Maa this year although it also said that the number of people attending it should not exceed 200. The time of prayer has been fixed for one hour and it has been said that garb cannot be done in such an event.

Loss of 150 crores due to lack of garba Due to the absence of Garba in Gujarat this year, a loss of about Rs 150 crore is being estimated to the businesses associated with it.

The Gujarat government has banned garba programs this time due to Corona virus. Navratri starts this time from October 17. This is perhaps the first time in the history of Gujarat when there will be no garbage during Navratri festival due to COVID-19. But garba lovers have broken out to do garba. Garba dress with PPE kit is being prepared in the state. Others, from the Institute of Design and Technology, have designed a corona infection-protecting dress during garba. These dresses are being discussed a lot.