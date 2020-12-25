The Gujarat government on Thursday informed the High Court that about 115 crore rupees have been recovered from over 23 lakh people who did not wear masks during the Kovid-19 epidemic. In its affidavit, the state government said that till December 22, Rs. 1,15,88,00,000 has been recovered from 23,64,420 people for not wearing masks or not covering their faces properly.

An affidavit was filed before the bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala. The bench is hearing an automatic cognizance petition on various aspects related to the spread of Kovid-19 in the state. At the same time, the court accepted the answer. The next hearing in the case will be on 8 January 2021.

990 new cases of corona reported in Gujarat

On Thursday, 990 new coronary virus patients were confirmed in Gujarat. After this, the total number of cases has increased to 2,39,195. The health department said in a release that after the death of eight more patients from this deadly virus, the total death toll has increased to 4,262. The department said that 1,181 more patients have been discharged from hospitals. With this, the number of patients who have become infection free in Gujarat has increased to 2,24,092. According to the department, 10,841 patients are undergoing treatment for infection in Gujarat.

Corona cases in India exceed one crore

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, the total corona cases in India have increased to 10 million. Out of these, one lakh 46 thousand 756 people have lost their lives so far. Total active cases reduced to less than 3 thousand. So far, a total of 96 lakh 93 thousand people have been cured by beating Corona.

