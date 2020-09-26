Highlights: There is news of relief for parents of school children in Gujarat that many schools have agreed to cut fees there.

After the meeting between the education minister and the school organization on Thursday, the schools agreed that they will charge 25% less

But for this, the schools have put two conditions, only those parents who follow these conditions will be exempted from fees.

Ahmedabad

Relief for parents of some school children in Gujarat is reported that many schools there have agreed to charge 25 percent less than the children during the 2020-21 session. This has been done by looking at the financial crisis arising out of the Corona epidemic. However, there are still parent organizations that are demanding that this exemption be 50 per cent.

There was a discussion on Thursday between the Association of Self-Financed Schools and Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama regarding the reduction in fees. It is believed that this step will benefit more than 30 lakh students of 20 thousand schools of the state. Earlier, the schools were talking about a 20 percent cut, while the government was adamant on a 25 percent cut.

Discount offer with two conditions

Manan Choksi, president of the Association of Progressive Schools, has said that the school has agreed to the deduction with certain conditions. The schools have urged the government to add two conditions. The first condition is that this deduction should be only for those parents who have been paying fees regularly. Second condition, a cutoff date should be fixed for parents who want to take advantage of this deduction.

Parents demand 50 percent discount

Meanwhile, talks between the Education Minister and parents of school children All Gujarati Wali Mandal could not reach any conclusion on Friday. This organization was demanding that the cut be at least 50 percent. At the same time, the government says that in such a situation that the schools will not be able to function properly, there will be a huge cut in the salary of teachers, which will affect millions of teachers.