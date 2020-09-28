The Shamja family of Veerpur got a new lease of life again on Saturday when their car fell into a deep canal near Gondal and their lives were saved when an unknown person arrived. Actually that unknown person arrives at the scene with his bicycle. After this, the people in the car save their lives one by one. He saves everyone’s life except for one girl in the accident.

Vipul Shamja, the owner of a water park in Babra, was going on a trip to Veerpur with his wife and three children on Saturday. Meanwhile, his car crashed. His blue car fell uncontrollably at a terrible turn and fell into a 17 feet deep drain.

Adivasi saved his life

According to a farm laborer, this tribal man saw the car falling into the drain. He jumps into the water without wasting time. He first rescued the 18-month-old son of the Shamja family and then the five-year-old daughter. By then a local man also arrived. He handed over both the children to the local people.

Three years old Mitashi missing

After this, the person, not caring about his life, jumped into the drain and saved the couple one by one. After being rescued, Shamja realized that her three-year-old daughter Mitashi was still missing. Hearing this, the rescuer dived in again, but Mitashi could not be found.

Police wants to reward a person who saves life

During this time, while the Shamja family was trying to gather people, the person who saved them went quietly from there and disappeared somewhere in the night. The car was later ejected with the help of a crane. Mitashi’s body was taken out by local divers at around 1 am on Sunday. The police now want to reward the person for bravery who went somewhere after saving the lives of the people.