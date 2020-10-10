Highlights: A case of molesting a dalit girl came up in a village in Banaskantha, Gujarat

A case of molesting a dalit girl has come to light in a village in Deodar taluk of Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It is alleged that the police registered a case against the victim and her family in the case. Independent MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani told about the case by tweeting.

According to Jignesh, 6 people from the Patel community of the same village molested the girl and when the family protested, around 25 people beat her. On the other hand, the Gujarat police registered a case of assault against the 23-year-old victim and 5 members of her family.

Jignesh Mevani tweeted

Sharing the video of the incident, Mevani tweeted, ‘Beating victim in Gujarat. Police in Hathras is now trying to discredit the victim. On the same lines, in Raia village of Deodar tehsil of Banaskantha district of Gujarat, the girl broke her hands and legs after molesting and then the FIR was made by the victims on the victim itself. DGP Gujarat What is this? ‘

Mevani appeals to PM Modi, Rupani

In the next tweet, Mevani tagged several including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Vijay Rupani and DGP Gujarat, saying, ‘I request them to intervene in the matter immediately. Filing a false FIR against SC / ST is an offense under the SC ST Act. Now take cognizance. ‘

The victim’s brother is hospitalized

The victim’s 21-year-old brother was admitted to a private hospital in Palanpur town of Banaskantha soon after the incident. He told, ‘My sister (victim) and younger sister were going from home to the farm on September 28. 6 people of Patel community started passing comments on him. When she protested, she tore my sister’s t-shirt and did a bad job.