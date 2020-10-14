Raw: Renowned jewelery brand ‘Tanishq’ is in the news. There is a dispute about an advertisement. However, the jewelery brand has withdrawn the disputed advertisement. Meanwhile, Rahul Manuja, manager of ‘Tanishq’ store in Gandhidham town of Kutch district of Gujarat, said that there was no attack on his store. However, he receives threatening phone calls.

Rahul Manuja said, “The store has not been attacked. However, I have received some threatening calls. The police have supported us. ” Let us tell you that in some reports it has been claimed that a Tanishq store has been attacked in Gandhidham. The police has also called the news of the attack on the shop false.

The store has not been attacked. However, I received some threat calls. The police have supported us: Rahul Manuja, manager of Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Kutch in Gujarat https://t.co/IWTpQCbTs1 pic.twitter.com/nD0lznJPX8 – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Kutch (East) SP Mayur Patil said that on October 12, two people came to Tanishq store in Gandhidham and demanded an apology in Gujarati. The owner of the shop fulfilled his demand but he was receiving threatening calls from Kutch. The news of the attack on the store is false. Please tell that the store had pasted a note on its door apologizing.

What is the dispute?

Actually, the advertisement shows a family of people who believe in two different religions. There was a lot of debate on this advertisement on social media, after which the company issued a statement and announced to withdraw the advertisement.

Tanishq’s statement on the whole controversy?

In the statement issued by Tanishq said, “The idea behind Ektavam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different fields. Local communities and families celebrate unity in this challenging time. This film has received serious reactions against the objective. We inadvertently express grief for the loss of people’s feelings and withdraw the advertisement keeping in mind the well being of our employees, partners and store staff. “

