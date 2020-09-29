A major accident occurred due to the falling building under construction in Vadodara, Gujarat. According to the information, three people who were hit by the building collapsed died. The deceased workers are being told. Administration and fire brigade have reached the spot after getting information. The rescue operation is on and efforts are on to remove people from the debris.According to the information, the building under construction in Bawamanpura area of ​​Vadodara suddenly collapsed. According to media reports, locals said that the building was already tilted to one side. People had also complained about this, but the administration did not take any action on this. On Monday night, three laborers died after suddenly falling under the building.

On receiving the information, the rescue team including fire brigade arrived on the spot. Efforts are being made to take out the people trapped under the rubble of the building. Please tell that a commercial building collapsed in Ahmedabad a month before the accident. One person died in this accident too. It was said that three people were buried in the building, out of which two people were safely evacuated, while one died.