Jamnagar: A court here sentenced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghavji Patel and four others to six months’ imprisonment in a 2007 case of rioting and sabotage in a government hospital in Jamnagar district of Gujarat.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Ramsinh Bhuria said that the first class judicial magistrate HJ Jala in Dhrol in Jamnagar district on Tuesday sentenced all the accused and later released them on bail by the court. Four others involved in the case were sentenced for causing damage to public property and assaulting a public servant.

In addition to the punishment, the court imposed a fine of ten-ten thousand rupees against the four convicts. Patel was a Congress MLA when this incident took place in August 2007. In addition, 34 were issued by the Gujarat Congress Executive President Hardik Patel, Congress MLA Lalit Kagathra, MLA Lalit Vasoya along with Reshma Patel, Varun Patel and 34 in Morbi’s Tankara court in 2017 without a sanction meeting.

Public Prosecutor Pooja Joshi submitted a copy of the order by the state government to conclude the Patidar agitation case, after which the court closed the case against all the accused. BJP MLA Raghavji Patel and his associates were accused of vandalizing the hospital at Dhrol town in Jamnagar.

The local court of Dhrol held 5 people including Raghavji guilty in this case and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000 while acquitting three journalists. The court has stayed the recent decision giving time to the convicts to appeal in this case.