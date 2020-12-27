Ahmedabad: Gujarat ATS has been a big success. The ATS team has arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s henchman Majid Katti. He was absconding for the last 24 years. He left the country and went to Malaysia. The Gujarat ATS was informed of his withdrawal. The ATS arrested Majid from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. This arrest took place on Saturday.

On December 23, 1996, RDX and weapons were found during a raid on the Bombay Guest House near Dudhsagar Dairy in Mehsana. In Mehsana, 4 kg RDX, 115 pistols, more than 750 cartridges and 10 detonators were recovered. Pistols and bullets were made in Pakistan.

These explosives and weapons were sent from the Barmer border of Rajasthan. Which had to be transported to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Accused Majid Kutty escaped from the spot and left the country and went to Malaysia.

