The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Abdul Majid Kutty from Mango in Jamshedpur. Abdul is an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The ATS raided several times in search of Abdul, who is absconding for the last 24 years. Abdul Majid is said to be originally from Kerala.

Jamshedpur SSP Dr M Tamil Wanan informed that Abdul Majid was residing in Mango after changing his name. In between he lived in Malaysia. After this, a year ago, he made his base in Jamshedpur.

Gujarat ATS team received secret information that Abdul Majid is hiding in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. A team was then sent to Jamshedpur and arrested. Abdul Majid was involved in a case related to the explosives sent by Dawood Ibrahim at the behest of a Pakistani agency to carry out bomb blasts in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Republic Day in 1997.