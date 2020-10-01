New Delhi Corona virus infection has crossed the 62 million mark nationwide. On the coming October 2, a 10-year-old child has done his Covid-19 test before the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The special thing is that this child had reached Mahatma Gandhi to conduct his test.

In fact, in Rajkot, Gujarat, a 10-year-old child has done his Covid-19 test by wearing clothes like Mahatma Gandhi. He says that he has done this to spread awareness about the importance of such tests. The child says that ‘he wants to spread awareness about the importance of testing and there is nothing to be afraid of.’

The news agency ANI quoted the boy as saying, “My samples have been taken for the corono virus test. People should not be apprehensive about it. Our country will be healthy only when we cooperate.”

Gujarat: A 10-year-old boy from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his # COVID19 test. He said, “My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate.” (29.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/pfFoSwsgUb – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Explain that with the arrival of 1,390 new cases of corona virus infection in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, the total number of infected patients in the state increased to 1,37,394. Giving information about this, the state government’s health department said that after the death of 11 more infected people, the total death toll increased to 3,453.

At the same time, more than 62 lakh people have been infected with Corona infection till now. Out of which 97 thousand infected have died. At the same time, more than 51 lakh corona infected have also been cured after treatment. Currently, the figure of corona infects is being reported across 9 lakhs across the country.

Many state governments are campaigning on Gandhi Jayanti to prevent corona virus infection. The Rajasthan government is launching a ‘Jan Andolan’ or mass campaign against COVID-19 on 2 October. Its purpose is to tell people about the need to follow health protocols.

