Cody Ackland, 24, was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison after admitted to the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod, English girl of 18 years.

From what the Devon and Cornwall police in the United Kingdom report, Ackland turned himself in and admitted his guilt three days after committing the murder.

At that time, when they searched the killer’s phone, the police found thousands of images of Ted Bundy, one of the most recognized serial killers in the United Statesand various scenes of past crimes committed by others.

Such is the killer’s obsession that Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Mike West mentioned that they had even “clear parallels” between the organization of the Bobbi-Anne murder and how Bundy used to search for his victims.

Richard Posner, ‘Senior Crown advocate’ or what would become the Crown Prosecutor, commented on the case to ‘The Guardian’: “Bundy approached his victims in public places and knocked them unconscious before killing them. It is not a coincidence that with Bobbi-Anne McLeod it has happened in the same way”.

What happened?

When Ackland turned himself in to the police, he commented that had kidnapped Bobbi-Anne on the night of November 20, 2021 while she was waiting for a bus at a station near her home.

There, Ackland got out of his car and hit her in the head with a hammer, knocking her unconscious before putting her in his vehicle.

Later, he took her to a parking lot where he violently beat her, drove to a beach, stripped her naked and threw her body off a ravine.

Ackland’s friends mention that after this event he seemed happier, went out with his friends to various events and was even more affectionate with everyone, but they never suspected anything like that.

BREAK: Cody Ackland, 24, has been jailed for a minimum of 31 yrs [less 175 days already served] for the murder of 18 year old Bobbi-Anne McLeod in Plymouth last November.

Police say Ackland carried out the attack to ‘satisfy his morbid fascination with serial killers’ pic.twitter.com/QuNwxNHB1n — Andy Davies (@adavies4) May 19, 2022

Police’s West also commented, “There was no triggering event, there was no behavioral scale, there was no indication, whether it be police records or anecdotal information or evidence from anyone who knew him that raised any suspicion or concern that I could do something like this.”

Nevertheless, everything seems to indicate that the act was premeditated and that Ackland left with the intention of killingalthough it is not yet clear if he had a specific goal or if he just met Bobbi-Anne along the way.

West came to that conclusion after reviewing Ackland’s web history and realizing that he researched tools and weapons such as hammers as well as possible places to dispose of a body.

In addition, West also believes the possibility that Ackland killed again is viable. “Whether his wishes would have been satiated by the attack on Bobbi-Anne, I don’t know.”

