Brian James has died, an important personality to understand the emerging English punk scene of the mid -70 Progressive Rock and Soporiferous Rock.

James was also founding member, the Damned guitarist, where he shared the stage with other big names of that movement, such as Raymond Burns, better known by Sensitive Captain, who announced today the death of his former partner and friend in the social network X.

“We are in shock after knowing that unfortunately our great friend Brian James left,” said Burns, who has described James as “a lovely guy who was lucky to know so many years ago and that, for some reason, he chose me to help him in his search for the musical revolution that would be known as punk.”

But in addition to contributing to the boom the punk movements of the 70s, James also knew how Punk Garajero, The Barracudas.

James goes to the grave with the duties done, since he composed the first single punk of the United Kingdom, New Rosewhen the movement was still reduced to alternative circuits. As the Damned leader, in addition to New Rosehe also composed the first LP of the band, Damned Damned Damnedwhich was launched in February 1977. It was not until eight months later, in October, when the sex pistols took all the media fame with Never Mind The Bollocks. But the wool Brian James.