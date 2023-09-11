Last April 27th the very first volume of Guitar Shop Rosiemanga written and illustrated by Tsutomu Takahashialready known thanks to his other seinen titles such as, for example, Jiraishin, Sidooh, Neun And Detonation Island. His new work, published by Planet Mangaseems at least partly to depart from the dark tones of the previous ones, aiming more at the sympathy of the people slice of life, without giving up on psychological characterization of the characters.

But let’s see the plot right away: Angus And Malcolm they are brothers and they own a shop where they fix any type of guitar: that she is a historian Lap Steelone Firebird cursed (or almost), a simple one Playtech or one Stratocaster lived, the only objective of the two artisans (along with, alas, that of raising money to pay the rent) is to give life and voice back to that particular instrument. But will they consistently succeed in their endeavor? And above all, will they make it alone? Or will they need help?

Original title: ギターショップ・ロージー

Italian title: Guitar Shop Rosie

Japanese release: 2020

Italian release: April 27, 2023

Number of volumes: 2 (in progress)

Publishing house: Panini Planet Manga

Type: seinen, comedy, slice of life

Drawings: Tsutomu Takahashi

History: Tsutomu Takahashi

Format: 13 x 18, b/w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 224 We reviewed Guitar Shop Rosie via the print volume provided to us free of charge by Panini Comics.

Two hard rock brothers

The main characters of the story are Angus And Malcolmwho, mind you, bear the same names as the founders of the Australian hard rock band AC/DC. The first is a great expert in rock guitars, he wears a beret on his long dark hair, is short and robust and is the least honest of the two; the second, however, is tall, thin, often wears a leather jacket with very tight trousers and is more responsible and thoughtful. The other protagonist, who appears about three-quarters of the way through the first volume, is one young girl that the two brothers call Hikako, very good at singing, but poor at playing the guitar. After a performance at the end of which the girl will break the instrument just repaired by Angus and Malcolm, the two will offer her a job, so that she can fulfill her dream. During the course of the events, various secondary characters appear, practically all customers who turn to the Guitar Shop Rosie to be able to repair your musical instruments.

The themes faced are many: in addition to love and passion for music, the mangaka speaks here of pain, suffering, respect for tradition and the past, desire for social redemption and personal fulfillment. It could also be said that at the end of each chapter, in addition to a technical sheet relating to the guitar protagonist of that particular episode, there is a more or less explicit moral, dictated by the way the characters act in the face of the various situations and emotions that each day they have (and we all must) face.

Almost Western

The volume is divided into six chapters that can be used like episodes of a TV series: if it weren’t for the continuity of the story relating to the lives of the protagonists, each episode could be considered self-contained and in itself. The pace is therefore fast, marked by the rapid succession of events. On a technical level we can note that the illustrations are markedly different from those of the usual manga: especially regarding the eyes of the characters, we notice smaller and elongated shapes, compared to the classic round and shiny eyes. The others too lines they result clear and square, while the backgrounds in some cases appear detailed, in others almost completely absent. In short, a style that is closer to that of Western comics.

The volume features a dust jacket with a white background, depicting one of the protagonists in the foreground (who we will, however, get to know towards the end of the first volume). A little blonde girl, with rebellious hair and attitude, who wears a t-shirt and dungarees and holds her guitar tightly. The title and the author’s name, written in white and red, stand out diagonally, accompanied by typical rock lightning bolts. The value for money it’s enough proportionate: given all the general increases in recent periods, €7.50 appears in line with a volume of this size, which among other things exceeds 200 pages and which was printed on rather thick paper.

Who do we recommend Guitar Shop Rosie to?

Guitar Shop Rosie is undoubtedly for you if you love music and in particular the rock genre; However, we advise you to read it also in another case: perhaps you have wanted to approach this world for a long time and you haven’t had the opportunity yet… well this is the right story for you, fun, engaging and instructive!

See also Get a new gaming mouse for less in the Logitech sale at Amazon From the author of Sidooh And Neuna manga as refined as a Pat Metheny solo and as biting as a Tony Iommi riff. In theirs Guitar Shop Rosie, Angus And Malcolm They fix any type of guitar. Whether it’s a historic Lap Steel, a simple Playtech or a worn-in Stratocaster… they’ll do everything to ensure it’s played again! Even with variant cover accompanied by… plectrum! Buy the first volume of Guitar Shop Rosie following this link at the price of €7.50. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this link!

Messages and technical information conveyed with great clarity

Expressive and evocative illustrations It is aimed at a narrow niche of readers