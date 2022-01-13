It is too late to stop the explosion of infections in recent weeks, considers the UMU professor Antonio Guirao Piñera. To avoid this massive infection, the health authorities – in the case of the Region, the Ministry of Health – should have adopted measures at the beginning of November, when the incidence began to increase and Delta, which also had a high transmission capacity ( although to a lesser extent than Ómicron) was the majority variant.

But it is not too late to accelerate the rate of descent of the curve, once the peak is reached throughout this month of January. Antonio Guirao believes that, if measures are adopted to limit social interaction, together with the better use of the mask that has been taking place in recent weeks, recovery will be much faster. And that would prevent hospital admissions, intensive care patients and, most importantly, deaths. “We are still on time,” concludes the Physics professor, whose predictions have hit the nail on the head throughout the pandemic.