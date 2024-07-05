On the day of the interview with EL PAÍS, Guiomar Alfaro (Tudela, Navarra, 54 years old) should have been in Milan, modelling for the Italian luxury brand Ermenegildo Zegna. But she is in the garden of her house in Alcorcón, talking to this newspaper. “This afternoon I have to examine students and I missed the fashion show, but there will be another occasion. Everything comes in time,” explains Alfaro, an English teacher at the Official School of Languages.

No one knows better than she does about second chances. At 16 she started working as a model and at 26, after getting married and having two children, she left her career in fashion to dedicate herself to her family and teaching. Almost three decades later, she has decided to return to the catwalk. She claims that modelling has saved her from menopause. Her story is giving immense visibility to mature women in an industry that is intrinsically ageist.

Ask. She says that this return to fashion has helped her cope with menopause. How did she feel before returning to the catwalk?

Answer. When I first started experiencing the signs of menopause, I had no idea what was happening to me. I was in terrible, terrible shape. I would wake up in the morning and say, “What’s wrong with me?” I was so desperate to cry, I didn’t even want to get out of bed. I wasn’t depressed, but I was bordering on depressed. I couldn’t make sense of anything. People think that menopause is just hot flashes and insomnia, but no, there are much more serious signs, especially in the mind. Nobody talks about it.

P. And fashion came to save her.

R. My son was signed by a modelling agency. He is very tall, very Balenciaga. When he told me about it, my mind clicked. I had stopped when I was 26 or 27 and I said to myself: “Maybe fashion gives me that passion and excitement that I have lost.” With a pair of balls, I called the agency that signed my son, I introduced myself and they liked me. This was three years ago. And I am happy. Someone recently said to me: “Why don’t young girls have your energy and your desire to have fun?” I replied: “Because they are not 54 years old.”

P. She says she left fashion at a very young age because of her children. Did her husband ask her to do so? Did she feel pressured?

R. I am divorced, but my ex-husband never asked me to. My marriage didn’t last long, which explains why I gave up modelling. I was very young, I had two children and I wanted to be with them. My current partner, with whom I have been for five years, supports me absolutely in everything.

“I want to be the Spanish Naomi Campbell. They want to put us both on the catwalk together, the white one and the black one. It would be a dream,” says Alfaro. Jaime Villanueva

P. Have you considered leaving your job as a teacher to dedicate yourself full-time to fashion?

R. To be honest, what I value most in my life is the Official Language School. It has given me a happy job. I eat my classes and I want to eat my way through the catwalks. When I turn 60 and retire, no one can stop me.

P. Have you ever wondered where you would have gotten in fashion if you hadn’t stopped modeling?

R. When I was 25 or 26, I wasn’t ready. Now this is what I want and what I’m passionate about. Going back to modelling has saved me from falling into depression.

P. The fashion of the so-called models silver isn’t it just a fad?

R. I don’t like being called menopausal models, but I don’t like the term silver models either. I don’t think this is just a fad. There are women everywhere telling me to continue this fight. They tell me that I give them hope. I think that this revolution is here to stay. This fashion should not be just that, a fashion. It has to be something real. I think that designers are starting to realise this.

P. Which model would you like to share the catwalk with?

R. With Naomi Campbell. I want to be the Spanish Naomi.

P. Naomi is the same age as you, 54 years old.

R. Same age? Putting us both on the catwalk together, the white one and the black one. It would be a dream.

P. You are 54 years old, but you are tall and very thin. I assume you are aware that not all women your age are like that.

R. I know. I’m a wreck. It’s genetics. I’ve never set foot in a gym. I swim, I climb stairs, I eat healthy and I put on Nivea cream seven times a day. Nothing more.

P. Would you inject yourself with Botox?

R. I would never get Botox. I can’t even stand makeup. They put makeup on me and I suffer. I don’t wear contact lenses or anything artificial either. I’m very natural.

“I’ve never set foot in a gym. I swim, climb stairs, eat healthy and put on Nivea cream seven times a day,” says Guiomar Alfaro. Jaime Villanueva

P. Are you worried about getting older?

R. Of course I’m worried. I look at myself in the mirror with this figure and I say to myself: “What a shame, I’m going to lose this.”

P. Do you look better than you did when you were 24?

R. A billion times better. Now I say what I want, I do what I want and I am myself. In life, everything has to come at its time. I feel like this is my time.

