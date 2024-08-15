Goodbye to the Desmosedici to make the M1 grow

“I decided to accept Yamaha’s offer when I saw the celebrations in their garage at Mugello for Bastianini’s overtaking of Martin, Martin is not one of their riders”? So says the owner of the Pramac team Paul Campinoti with this bitter joke he further commented on the decision to accept Yamaha’s offer to become the satellite team of the Iwata manufacturer, which has put on the table an offer that cannot be refused to return to having a structure to rely on to grow the M1s, bikes that are going through a long-lasting technical crisis for which there is still no light at the end of the tunnel.

Ducati has ‘replaced’ the Pramac team with VR46, but in 2025 there will only be one satellite GP-25 on the track and not two as there were with Pramac (it will be ridden by Fabio Di Giannantonio). According to the former Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli the Pramac team had become a problem for Ducati: “They had become too competitive – the Frenchman declared to TNT – relations deteriorated at the end of last season when Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia fought for the title. Pramac was now a problem for Ducati”.

Guintoli believes that there will be some repercussions because the one between Ducati and Pramac was a divorce: “There will be some digs, the one between Ducati and Pramac is an amicable divorce, but it is still a divorce. Yamaha has pulled off a coup because the Pramac team is truly a high-level team.”