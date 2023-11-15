HAwesome affair: In Nigeria, a woman has set the Guinness World Record for the longest handmade wig. Helen Williams’ creation is a whopping 351.28 meters long. A clear comparison: The Europa Tower in Frankfurt am Main is only 337.50 meters high.

For eleven days, the wig maker glued a total of 1,000 tufts of hair together. Twelve cans of hairspray, 35 tubes of hair glue and 6,250 hair clips helped her. In total, Williams spent two million naira (around 2,190 euros) on her “small” project.

Although she has been a wig maker for eight years, Williams admitted that the process was far from easy and admitted that she was very physically exhausted. However, the determination with which she was encouraged by friends and family gave her a boost. “I didn’t want to let them down, so I kept concentrating. The result is the longest handmade wig in the world,” she said.

“One of the best things that ever happened to me”

After completion, the logistical challenge of measuring the wig followed. In the end, only one place came into question: On July 7th, Williams draped her hair on a highway that connects the southeastern Nigerian cities of Lagos and Abeokuta. In order to let the public share in her creation, Williams then displayed the wig in her office.

Williams’ achievement was officially recognized by Guinness World Records on Tuesday. Williams said in disbelief: “This is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.” It is not the first world record for Nigeria: Hilda Baci, for example, won the title of record holder in non-stop cooking in May of this year she had stood at the stove for a hundred whole hours without stopping.